Gateway Arch Foundation appoints new board members

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Gateway Arch Park Foundation appointed four new members to its roster this week. Those additions are:
Susan Brown, an advisor with the Moneta Group; Ruth E. Kim, a vice president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard; James "Jim" Lally, president and chief executive of Enterprise Financial Services Corp; and Diane Sullivan, chairman and chief executive of Caleres.
Also, Tom Melzer, co-founder and managing director of RiverVest Venture Partners, was named chair of the foundation's Board of Trustees.
The foundation, created in 2009, is a non-profit organization that supports and coordinates projects involving the Arch and its grounds, as well as neighboring public spaces.
