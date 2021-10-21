Gateway Arch Foundation appoints new board members

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation appointed four new members to its roster this week. Those additions are:

Susan Brown, an advisor with the Moneta Group; Ruth E. Kim, a vice president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard; James "Jim" Lally, president and chief executive of Enterprise Financial Services Corp; and Diane Sullivan, chairman and chief executive of Caleres.

Also, Tom Melzer, co-founder and managing director of RiverVest Venture Partners, was named chair of the foundation's Board of Trustees.

The foundation, created in 2009, is a non-profit organization that supports and coordinates projects involving the Arch and its grounds, as well as neighboring public spaces.

