Gateway Arch Foundation appoints new board members
Arch rainbow

A rainbow rises into the sky over the Gateway Arch in St. Louis on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. As a line of strong afternoon thunderstorms dissipated and moved east and the setting sun caused part of a rainbow to streak across the evening sky over St. Louis. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation appointed four new members to its roster this week. Those additions are:

Susan Brown, an advisor with the Moneta Group; Ruth E. Kim, a vice president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard; James "Jim" Lally, president and chief executive of Enterprise Financial Services Corp; and Diane Sullivan, chairman and chief executive of Caleres.

Also, Tom Melzer, co-founder and managing director of RiverVest Venture Partners, was named chair of the foundation's Board of Trustees.

The foundation, created in 2009, is a non-profit organization that supports and coordinates projects involving the Arch and its grounds, as well as neighboring public spaces.

