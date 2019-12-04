The Gateway Arch Park Foundation has hired Amanda Goldsmith as its new development director.
Goldsmith most recently worked as the advancement director at CBC High School. Before that, she was the development director for Saint Louis University's law school.
She called the Arch "an iconic monument and a true testament to St. Louis and its role in the country’s expansion," adding that she especially likes the view of St. Louis' growth that a trip to the top of the Arch affords.
A Kentucky native, Goldsmith has lived in STL for 16 years.
This is the second major hire this year at the foundation. In July, Ryan McClure was tabbed as the executive director. He had been the foundation's communications chief before taking the top position at Boys Hope Girls Hope in 2018.