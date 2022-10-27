 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gateway Arch soars to bobblehead status

Gateway Arch

Gateway Arch bobblehead (Photo by Meagan Sklar)

 meagan.sklar

Certain that somewhere, someone is collecting something, this bureau wants to let Gateway Arch aficionados know that a bobblehead of the world’s finest monument will be available soon.

The figure — headless, but it does bobble — is being sold by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.

(Fun fact: There is no bobble in the real monument, but the National Park Service says it was designed to allow for some sway: The top can move about one inch during winds of 50 mph.)

The sale officially begins Friday, the 57th birthday of architect Eero Saarinen masterpiece that was completed on Oct. 28, 1965. Fittingly, there are only 1,965 (numbered, naturally) of the items available.

The bobbles cost $30 plus shipping and can be had at the museum website: bobblehead.com.

