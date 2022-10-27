Gateway Arch soars to bobblehead status

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Certain that somewhere, someone is collecting something, this bureau wants to let Gateway Arch aficionados know that a bobblehead of the world’s finest monument will be available soon.
The figure — headless, but it does bobble — is being sold by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee.
(Fun fact: There is no bobble in the real monument, but the National Park Service says it was designed to allow for some sway: The top can move about one inch during winds of 50 mph.)
The sale officially begins Friday, the 57th birthday of architect Eero Saarinen masterpiece that was completed on Oct. 28, 1965. Fittingly, there are only 1,965 (numbered, naturally) of the items available.
The bobbles cost $30 plus shipping and can be had at the museum website: bobblehead.com.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.