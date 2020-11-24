 Skip to main content
Gateway STEM grad headed to Oxford as Rhodes Scholar
When Jamal Burns set off for Duke University after graduating from Gateway STEM High School, he did not plan on becoming a Rhodes Scholar.

But after four years of academic excellence and involvement, he indeed became one.

Jamal Burns

Jamal Burns, Rhodes Scholar. (Photo courtesy of Duke Today)

"When I got to Duke, I wasn't even sure I would graduate in four years," said Burns, 21.

"So I just put my head down and studied. And then some time during my junior year I realized, 'Hey, I've got the grade for it,' " Burns said.

More than 2,300 U.S. students applied for a Rhodes scholarship to study for four years at the University of Oxford in England. Only 32 winners, announced earlier this week, were chosen.

The son of Brenda and Eugene Burns of south St. Louis, Burns said he will graduate in May with a degree in history.

While at Duke, Burns' research has also focused on race and education policy, a university announcement noted.

At Oxford, Burns said he plans to seek advance degrees in education and social anthropology. After that, he seems certain of what he will do, but hasn't decided where he'll do it.

"I know I want to go into education, be a principal or superintendent. But I don't know if that's in St. Louis or North Carolina, or exactly where," he said.

Along with his studies at Duke, Burns is co-president of the speech and debate team and president of his house council. Also, he recently was named a Duke Faculty Scholar, the university’s highest undergraduate honor.

Burns is the second STLer to be announced as a Rhodes Scholar. Mackenzie Fierceton, a 2016 Whitfield School alum and a University of Pennsylvania graduate student, also will head to Oxford in 2021.

