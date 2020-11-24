Gateway STEM grad headed to Oxford as Rhodes Scholar

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When Jamal Burns set off for Duke University after graduating from Gateway STEM High School, he did not plan on becoming a Rhodes Scholar.

But after four years of academic excellence and involvement, he indeed became one.

"When I got to Duke, I wasn't even sure I would graduate in four years," said Burns, 21.

"So I just put my head down and studied. And then some time during my junior year I realized, 'Hey, I've got the grade for it,' " Burns said.

More than 2,300 U.S. students applied for a Rhodes scholarship to study for four years at the University of Oxford in England. Only 32 winners, announced earlier this week, were chosen.

The son of Brenda and Eugene Burns of south St. Louis, Burns said he will graduate in May with a degree in history.

While at Duke, Burns' research has also focused on race and education policy, a university announcement noted.