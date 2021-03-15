George Elder becomes fifth St. Louis Browns player to turn 100

So unless you were Hall of Fame first baseman George Sisler, playing for the St. Louis Browns may not have been a big boost to your baseball career.
But it seems to have been a big asset in your overall longevity.
Last week, Wednesday to be exact, former Browns outfielder George Elder turned 100 years old. He played for the Brownies in 1949.
The birthday made Elder only the 22nd major-league baseball player to ever hit the century mark — with five of those 100-year wonders having played for the Browns, said Ed Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society & Fan Club.
Along with Elder, the other Browns centenarians were Red Huff, John F. Daley, Milt Gaston and Rollie Stiles.
“Did the Browns’ losing ways ease the physical stress and wear and tear on their players allowing them to live long lives,” Wheatley asked in a recent release about Elder’s birthday.
In 52 futile seasons, the Browns had a losing record in 41 of them. They won only one pennant, then lost to the Cardinals in the 1944 World Series. The team moved to Baltimore in 1954 and became the Orioles.
Some background info on Elder, from Wheatley’s bag of facts and Baseball Reference:
A Fordham University football player in the early 1940s, Elder’s college grid career was interrupted by a stint in the Marine Corps in World War II — service that included seeing action on Iwo Jima.
Near the end of the war, Elder played for the Marines All-Star team, where he ran into another Marine, baseball immortal Ted Williams.
Wheatley said it was Williams who told Elder to stick to baseball once he left the service.
“And if the last man to hit over .400 tells you to play ball, you play ball. End of discussion,” Elder told Wheatley.
So after getting out of the service, Elder finished college and played baseball at UCLA. He was with the Toledo Mud Hens for two seasons before joining the Browns in 1949. He appeared in 41 games as a left-fielder and pinch-hitter.
Leaving baseball after the 1950 season, Elder became a sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County. After retiring from that profession, he became a horse trainer and now lives in Colorado.
Also, Elder is the second-oldest living MLB veteran; well-traveled first baseman Eddie Robinson turned 100 in December.
Elder also is one of only five surviving Browns players. The others are Johnny Groth, Ed Mickelson and Frank Saucier, all 94; and Billy Hunter, 92.
Saucier is best known as the player who in 1951 was pulled from a game for pinch-hitter Eddie Gaedel, who at 3-foot-7 was the shortest player to ever appear in a major league game.