George Elder becomes fifth St. Louis Browns player to turn 100

So unless you were Hall of Fame first baseman George Sisler, playing for the St. Louis Browns may not have been a big boost to your baseball career.

But it seems to have been a big asset in your overall longevity.

Last week, Wednesday to be exact, former Browns outfielder George Elder turned 100 years old. He played for the Brownies in 1949.

The birthday made Elder only the 22nd major-league baseball player to ever hit the century mark — with five of those 100-year wonders having played for the Browns, said Ed Wheatley, president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society & Fan Club.

Along with Elder, the other Browns centenarians were Red Huff, John F. Daley, Milt Gaston and Rollie Stiles.

“Did the Browns’ losing ways ease the physical stress and wear and tear on their players allowing them to live long lives,” Wheatley asked in a recent release about Elder’s birthday.