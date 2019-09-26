Glen Carbon native Jacob Coddington has been selected as a "2019 Forbes Under 30 Scholar."
Coddington, 24, is a graduate student in business at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He is the son of Dan and Kathy Coddington.
He is one of 1,000 young adults from around the world who were picked by the financial publication, the university news service reports.
Those selected are set to meet Oct. 27-30 in Detroit to hear guest speakers — racqueteer Serena Williams and actress Olivia Munn, to name two — and workshops in technology, finance, entrepreneurship and other business fields.
Coddington graduated from Alton Marquette High and went on to play basketball at Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff. He then matriculated to the University of Mississippi, where he played basketball and was named to the Southeastern Conference (SEC) academic honor roll.
While at Ole Miss, Coddington earned undergraduate degrees in finance and marketing.
Coddington is president of the Saluki Entrepreneur Corps student organization. Last year, he was one of six students chosen for the University Innovation Fellows leadership program.