Glen Carbon woman appearing Monday on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Wheel of Fortune

Tune in soon to watch Lauren McCartney of Glen Carbon put her footprint on “Wheel of Fortune.”

McCartney, a Madison High graduate and now a senior at Georgia State University, will compete in the episode set to air at 6:30 p.m. Monday on KSDK (Channel 5).

McCartney is the daughter of Connie and Stephen McCartney, who will be glued to the set with an audience that will include her grandmother, Pauline Boyce, and two older brothers, Christopher and Nicholas McCartney.

McCartney said that during the show’s taping, she discovered that the wheel is not for the weak. “One thing that shocked me was learning that the wheel weighs 2,400 pounds,” she said. “It was quite heavy.”

