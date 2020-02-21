Global accolades poured on Side Project Brewing

Heady times continue at Side Project Brewing in Maplewood.
International beer-review website RateBeer has ranked Cory and Karen King and their band of beermakers as 2019's No. 2 brewer — in the world.
RateBeer says, "Known for its oak-aged and wine-inspired sours, saisons and stouts, Side Project quite literally started as a side project while husband and wife team Cory and Karen King worked at St. Louis’s Perennial Artisan Ales."
The Kings started Side Project in 2013.
The only brewer to best our locals was Hill Farmstead Brewery in Vermont, which has been No. 1 for seven consecutive years.
Also, three of Side Project's beers were named among the best of 2019: Merci Blend, Punchdown Pinot Noir and Coconut Vibes.
And the brewery's tasting room, Side Project Cellar, was named by RateBeer as the best brewer tap room in Missouri for the fifth straight year.
These accolades come on the heels of November's Paste magazine roundup of the best U.S. breweries of the last decade, 2010-2019.
In that article, Side Project was picked as No. 7 in the nation and called an "elite among the elite."
Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and Perennial Artisan Ales were the other two STL breweries lauded for a decade of good beer.