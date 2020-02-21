Global accolades poured on Side Project Brewing

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Heady times continue at Side Project Brewing in Maplewood.

International beer-review website RateBeer has ranked Cory and Karen King and their band of beermakers as 2019's No. 2 brewer — in the world.

RateBeer says, "Known for its oak-aged and wine-inspired sours, saisons and stouts, Side Project quite literally started as a side project while husband and wife team Cory and Karen King worked at St. Louis’s Perennial Artisan Ales."

The Kings started Side Project in 2013.

The only brewer to best our locals was Hill Farmstead Brewery in Vermont, which has been No. 1 for seven consecutive years.

Also, three of Side Project's beers were named among the best of 2019: Merci Blend, Punchdown Pinot Noir and Coconut Vibes.

And the brewery's tasting room, Side Project Cellar, was named by RateBeer as the best brewer tap room in Missouri for the fifth straight year.