Golden ticket: Economy Museum offers chance to touch $700k bar

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Want to get your hands on a quick 700 grand?

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis can help you, but only for a moment.

The Economy Museum, which "The Fed" operates at its St. Louis branch, has a bar of gold on display that visitors can actually put their hands on.

Well — hand, singular — to be exact.

Thanks to a box designed specifically for this display, museum visitors can insert one hand into the box, touch the bar, lift it a bit and also learn about the history of gold.

On loan from the U.S. Mint, the bar is made of 99.999% genuine gold and has a current market price, based on the gold rate on Wednesday, of $720,585 (and 60 cents).

It is smaller than a loaf of bread, but way heavier.

While it is only 9.75 inches long and 1.5 inches tall, it tips the scales at almost 28 pounds.

The exhibit, which arrived in town earlier this month, has been two years in the making.