J.C. Corcoran is off the air, again. But for how long is anybody's guest.
After more than three years spinning classic rock at KBDZ (93.1 FM) in Perryville, Corcoran has not been on the air this week for his morning-drive (6-9 a.m.) shift.
The station's website, which lists its personalities, also makes no mention of Corcoran.
Station general manager Kevin Russell said, "Right now, he's not in our line-up," and then later described Corcoran's status as "on hiatus."
Corcoran was unavailable Wednesday for comment.
After arriving here in 1984, Corcoran has worked at — and often been fired from — a hatful of STL stations. An unofficial count includes KSHE, KSD (twice), KIHT, KLOU, KTRS, KYKY, KMOX, KXFN and KFNS. He joined KBDZ in March 2016.
Later this month, Corcoran is slated to appear in court on an allegation that he assaulted fellow radio host John Carney of KTRS (550 AM) on Sept. 16.
Carney claims that Corcoran hit him in the face because of an on-air wisecrack Carney made about him several days before.
Corcoran counters that Carney shoved him and made an aggressive move, and that his hand instinctively raised up and grazed Carney's cheek.
St. Louis Circuit Judge Barbara Peebles issued a protection order banning Corcoran from contacting Carney. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 23 in St. Louis Circuit Court.