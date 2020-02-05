Gooey butter cake melting hearts, and taste buds, across US

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

If you're a St. Louisan, one of life's baffling questions is: "Why hasn't gooey butter cake caught on nationwide?"

Seriously, what's not to like about a cake with far more butter than needed, and that's coated liberally with powdered sugar?

So there's good news, Gateway gourmands. Our venerable snack staple is seeping its way across America.

In a story this week in USA Today — subtitled "How one man's mistake turned into a city's favorite dessert" — the author dives fork-deep into the treat.

While the author was not impressed with the cake's outward appearance, she quickly rebounds to hit the crucial point: "But when you’ve got something that’s buttery, sweet, crunchy and creamy all delivered in each perfect bite, who cares about looks?"

The article retells the tale of how the cake came about, how in the early 1940s Johnny Hoffman of St. Louis Pastries Bakery, a baking cooperative, created the cake by accidentally confusing the amounts of flour and butter.

Best of all, the article notes that word is spreading like warm butter to other U.S. locales.