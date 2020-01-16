Grafton’s flood recovery focus of TV show next week

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Deluged with floods last year, the Mississippi River town of Grafton will stream onto your television set next week — thanks to a wealthy reality TV show host.

The small municipality's struggle to recover from the near-record flooding in spring 2019 will be the subject of the next episode of "The Profit," airing at 9 p.m. Tuesday on CNBC.

The host is Marcus Lemonis, a Chicagoan who is the CEO of Camping World and Gander Outdoors. The show focuses on his involvement with struggling businesses.

Lemonis became aware of Grafton while he and his crew were looking to make a documentary about the Mississippi.

"I did not understand the power of the river to overtake a town," he told P-D reporter Bryce Gray, who wrote in September that Lemonis "just fell in love with” the resilience of the residents.