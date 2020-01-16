Grafton’s flood recovery focus of TV show next week

Deluged with floods last year, the Mississippi River town of Grafton will stream onto your television set next week — thanks to a wealthy reality TV show host.
The small municipality's struggle to recover from the near-record flooding in spring 2019 will be the subject of the next episode of "The Profit," airing at 9 p.m. Tuesday on CNBC.
The host is Marcus Lemonis, a Chicagoan who is the CEO of Camping World and Gander Outdoors. The show focuses on his involvement with struggling businesses.
Lemonis became aware of Grafton while he and his crew were looking to make a documentary about the Mississippi.
"I did not understand the power of the river to overtake a town," he told P-D reporter Bryce Gray, who wrote in September that Lemonis "just fell in love with” the resilience of the residents.
During his visits, Lemonis worked closely with Mayor Rick Eberlin and sang his praises. "His sincerity and his warmth were really the igniter for me, along with some of the business owners in the town," he said.
Lemonis visited the town six times over four months, and made contributions worth about $150,000, ranging from help with landscaping to removing debris.
With a possible case of civic stage fright, Eberlin said Thursday in a phone interview that he was "a bit apprehensive" about his town's episode, which is titled "Floodtown."
"I've only seen trailers for it," Eberlin said. "So I'm wondering how it's all going to look."