 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greater St. Louis Inc. lauded for geospatial industry efforts

  • 0
Andy Taylor; Jack Dangermond; Jason Hall.

Picture from left are: Greater St. Louis Inc. chair Andy Taylor; Esri founder Jack Dangermond; and GSL chief executive Jason Hall. (Photo by Greater St. Louis Inc.)

Involvement in software has earned Greater St. Louis Inc. some hardware.

Esri, a California-based geographic information system software company, named the regional economic development group as the winner of its Special Achievement in GIS Award.

Chairman Andrew C. Taylor and chief executive officer Jason Hall received the award on GSL’s behalf from Jack Dangermond, Esri’s president and founder.

The ceremony took place Wednesday at the Geo-Resolution 2022 conference at St. Louis University. The conference recognizes innovative work of geospatial organizations.

Dangermond praised the local group for bringing attention to the geospatial industry, encouraging STEM education and committing to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News