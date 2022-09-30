Greater St. Louis Inc. lauded for geospatial industry efforts

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Involvement in software has earned Greater St. Louis Inc. some hardware.
Esri, a California-based geographic information system software company, named the regional economic development group as the winner of its Special Achievement in GIS Award.
Chairman Andrew C. Taylor and chief executive officer Jason Hall received the award on GSL’s behalf from Jack Dangermond, Esri’s president and founder.
The ceremony took place Wednesday at the Geo-Resolution 2022 conference at St. Louis University. The conference recognizes innovative work of geospatial organizations.
Dangermond praised the local group for bringing attention to the geospatial industry, encouraging STEM education and committing to diversity, equity, and inclusion.
