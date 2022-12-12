Greater St. Louis Inc. touts area’s ranking for how it welcomes immigrants

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Funny thing, lists. People tend to like them when they agree with the conclusions — and hate them when they don’t.​

Greater St. Louis Inc. — which had some discouraging words in October when this bureau reported a list had St. Louis ranked as the worst city for safety — now trumpets a list that, go figure, ranks us as one of the best.

A press release from the group’s spokesman Tony Wyche, which quotes chief executive Jason Hall, proudly points out that the St. Louis area is “among the country’s top metros for helping immigrants succeed.”

The report from the George W. Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative said STL and several other metros “punch above their weight in attracting immigrants,” and also praised us for our “welcoming policies and high scores for immigrant well-being.”

The press release went on to make special note that:

St. Louis city is No. 3 for living standards for foreign-born residents, No. 5 in foreign-born adults with bachelor’s degrees or higher, and No. 6 for areas in which immigrants are thriving.

And St. Louis County was No. 9 when it came to the thriving-immigrant category.

The praise prompted Hall to say in a statement: “As this report notes, the success of St. Louis and other metros that have opened our arms to new immigrants underscores the case for our efforts to attract and retain immigrants.”