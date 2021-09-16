 Skip to main content
Greg Hewitt let go from KEZK morning-drive gig
Greg Hewitt let go from KEZK morning-drive gig

Longtime KEZK (102.5 FM) show host Greg Hewitt has been taken off the roster at the adult-contemporary music station.

Station manager Leo Baldwin confirmed the personnel decision after several listeners and radio-biz sources reported that Hewitt's tones had been missing from his morning-drive shift.

Hewitt's departure leaves the station with two local jocks: Trish Gazall, who has been covering 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Jen Meyers, who works from 2-6 p.m.

Baldwin said the station has been using various radio services and some local news reports from KMOX (1120 AM) to cover the 6-8 a.m. portion of Hewitt's old shift.

KEZK is part of the Audacy St. Louis chain of six stations, which includes KYKY (98.1 FM). The other four stations are talk-radio stations, KMOX and KFTK (97.1 FM); and two urban/hip-hop stations, WNOU (96.3 FM) and WHHL (104.1 FM).

