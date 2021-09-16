Greg Hewitt let go from KEZK morning-drive gig

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime KEZK (102.5 FM) show host Greg Hewitt has been taken off the roster at the adult-contemporary music station.

Station manager Leo Baldwin confirmed the personnel decision after several listeners and radio-biz sources reported that Hewitt's tones had been missing from his morning-drive shift.

Hewitt's departure leaves the station with two local jocks: Trish Gazall, who has been covering 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Jen Meyers, who works from 2-6 p.m.

Baldwin said the station has been using various radio services and some local news reports from KMOX (1120 AM) to cover the 6-8 a.m. portion of Hewitt's old shift.

KEZK is part of the Audacy St. Louis chain of six stations, which includes KYKY (98.1 FM). The other four stations are talk-radio stations, KMOX and KFTK (97.1 FM); and two urban/hip-hop stations, WNOU (96.3 FM) and WHHL (104.1 FM).

