Grill guru Steve Raichlen's STL shows start next week

Grill guru and smoke sultan Steven Raichlen is starting a new season of "Project Fire" next week.

And all the cooking that will be shown this new season took place in St. Louis, at Union Station to be precise.

The first episode of Raichlen's latest carnivorous campaign will make its debut at 11:30 a.m. April 16 on KETC (Channel 9).

Showing up on Raichlen's show throughout the season will be a cadre of cookers from our fair burg, including Pappy’s co-founder and co-owner John Matthews; Loryn and Edo Nalic of Balkan Treat Box; Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O’s BBQ; Dave Sandusky from Beast Craft BBQ; and Russel Cunningham, executive chef at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

A feature story in November by P-D food writer Daniel Neman revealed that Raichlen filmed all 13 episodes of the show's fourth season at the historic railroad terminal.

In summing up the host's expertise, Neman noted: "For many people, Raichlen is the country’s go-to expert on grilling and smoking foods. His wildly popular cookbooks have won five James Beard Awards."

