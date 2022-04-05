Grill guru Steve Raichlen's STL shows start next week

Grill guru and smoke sultan Steven Raichlen is starting a new season of "Project Fire" next week.
And all the cooking that will be shown this new season took place in St. Louis, at Union Station to be precise.
The first episode of Raichlen's latest carnivorous campaign will make its debut at 11:30 a.m. April 16 on KETC (Channel 9).
Showing up on Raichlen's show throughout the season will be a cadre of cookers from our fair burg, including Pappy’s co-founder and co-owner John Matthews; Loryn and Edo Nalic of Balkan Treat Box; Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O’s BBQ; Dave Sandusky from Beast Craft BBQ; and Russel Cunningham, executive chef at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.
A feature story in November by P-D food writer Daniel Neman revealed that Raichlen filmed all 13 episodes of the show's fourth season at the historic railroad terminal.
The renowned barbecue expert shot all 13 episodes of Season 4 in St. Louis.
1 of 2
Loryn (left) and Edo Nalic (right) brought their Balkan Treat Box truck for a visit with Steven Raichlen (center) for an episode of Raichlen's public television show "Project Fire." Season 4 of the show was filmed at St. Louis Union Station.