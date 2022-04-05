 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Grill guru Steve Raichlen's STL shows start next week

  • 0

Grill guru and smoke sultan Steven Raichlen is starting a new season of "Project Fire" next week.

Steven Raichlen

"Project Fire" host Steven Raichlen places a cooked branzino on fennel fronds during a taping of the show Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Louis Union Station. 

And all the cooking that will be shown this new season took place in St. Louis, at Union Station to be precise.

The first episode of Raichlen's latest carnivorous campaign will make its debut at 11:30 a.m. April 16 on KETC (Channel 9).

Showing up on Raichlen's show throughout the season will be a cadre of cookers from our fair burg, including Pappy’s co-founder and co-owner John Matthews; Loryn and Edo Nalic of Balkan Treat Box; Earline Walker, formerly of Smoki O’s BBQ; Dave Sandusky from Beast Craft BBQ; and Russel Cunningham, executive chef at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

Steven Raichlen

Loryn (left) and Edo Nalic (right) brought their Balkan Treat Box truck for a visit with Steven Raichlen (center) for an episode of Raichlen's public television show "Project Fire." Season 4 of the show was filmed at St. Louis Union Station.

A feature story in November by P-D food writer Daniel Neman revealed that Raichlen filmed all 13 episodes of the show's fourth season at the historic railroad terminal.

People are also reading…

In summing up the host's expertise, Neman noted: "For many people, Raichlen is the country’s go-to expert on grilling and smoking foods. His wildly popular cookbooks have won five James Beard Awards."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News