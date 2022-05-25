Grinning bear: South County homeowners make best of bad tree

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You know the old saying: When life hands you a lemon, make an eight-foot oaken bear … or something like that.

For Pam and Mark Rempe, a recent rash of tree disease left them with a sick pin oak in their yard that required cutting down.

The tree was infected with horned oak gall, which the Missouri Department of Conservation says is plaguing the St. Louis region, especially pin oaks.

But instead of completely removing the roughly 30-foot tall oak, they left the bottom one-third of it or so, and got creative.

"The people who used to own this house had landscaped around that tree, so we decided to keep some of it," Pam Rempe said, adding that not having to remove the entire tree and have the stump ground out actually saved them a few bucks.

Next step, she contacted The Wood Den, a woodworking shop in Festus, and hired them to whittle their skills on the tree's remains.

"I told them I wanted a bear — but it had to be a smiling, friendly one; not one that would make kids run and cry," said Rempe, who lives on Bridlewood Terrace, off Mattis Road in south St. Louis County.

So two carvers from the shop showed up earlier this month and within seven hours had created "Jim."

"We named it after the man who we bought the house from a few years ago," said Rempe, who used to babysit the man's children in that same house many years ago.

And the Rempes have yet to hear any curses about the ursus from their neighbors. In fact, one man welcomes the addition.

Mark Ratliff, who lives across the street, has lost three pin oaks to the disease and a fourth will be removed soon.

Said Ratliff, "It's nice to see something fun and positive come from the death of the nice old big trees."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.