Growing the brand: St. Louis’ ‘Ghetto Sauce’ moves into bigger headquarters

STL’s own “Ghetto Sauce” just keeps getting bigger, and doing better.

On Tuesday, barbecue sauce sultan Freddie Lee James and his wife, Deborah, will start cooking at a new and considerably larger location.

After years of sharing two community kitchens and then leasing space, the couple now owns a small strip mall, Doll’s Plaza, in the 1900 block of Carr Street.

The company will have 6,400 square feet of production space, substantially bigger than the 2,700 square feet they had been leasing near Horseshoe St. Louis (the former Lumière Place casino). The expansion allowed them to add a 60-gallon cooker to their existing 80-gallon model.

“And we have a real production line,” Freddie Lee James said with personal pride, and physical relief.

“Up until now, I’ve been dipping and ladling into a big pot to fill each bottle. Now, it’ll all be automatic — bottling, labeling and sealing,” he said.

James said the bigger space also will allow them to continue making sauce for a number of local barbecue joints, Bogart’s, Red’s and Smoki-O’s just to name a few.

“It’s their recipes, but we do the cooking,” he said, adding that picking up that line of business helped his company survive the pandemic.

The new space also will have a separate store area where customers can buy the sauce, and they will operate a convenience store at the corner of the strip mall.

And to bring the “Ghetto Sauce” story full circle, the James’ property will include space to help fledgling businesses looking to get started, just like he did 12 years ago.

“We’re going to lease some space to a couple of small seasoning companies” that are just getting started, he said.

The space also will feature a community kitchen, available for renting, that is licensed and approved by local officials and the Food & Drug Administration, he said.

And the couple is quite familiar with community kitchens.

After making sauce for years in the kitchen of their home in the Greater Ville neighborhood of north St. Louis, the demand from family and friends for sauce led them to try to make a business out of it.

So in 2010, they rented access to a commercial kitchen at St. Patrick Center. Three years later, sales were climbing fast enough to force them to move the operation to a larger such kitchen in Belleville.

With demand growing, Freddie Lee James retired in 2016 from his job as a construction laborer and focused solely on sauce.

Then in 2019, the company leased its own space at Second and Biddle streets, near the downtown casino.

The sauce now is stocked by numerous stores, including the Dierbergs, Schnucks and Hy-Vee stores chains, as well as a number of specialty and mom-and-pop stores.

And for the third time in the last six years, the company was named as a “business of the year,” this time in September by the St. Louis Development Corp.

“Sometimes when God blesses you,” Freddie Lee James said, “He blesses you big.”