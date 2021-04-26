Halbert Sullivan, founder of absent fathers group, dies at 69

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Halbert Sullivan, a former addict, criminal and absent father who eventually dedicated himself to helping men fulfill their roles as parents, died April 15. He was 69.

Mr. Sullivan, founder and chief executive of Fathers & Families Support Center, died at his home in St. Charles of an apparent heart attack.

"He was an incredible man," said Jeff Miller, chairman of the center's board of directors. "The entire Fathers Support family is shocked and saddened at Halbert’s passing."

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin.

Funeral services will follow the visitation; masks are required of those planning to attend.

A Memphis native, Mr. Sullivan moved to Rochester, New York, as a teenager. Once there, he became addicted to drugs and spent time in jail on multiple convictions.