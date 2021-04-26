Halbert Sullivan, founder of absent fathers group, dies at 69

Halbert Sullivan, a former addict, criminal and absent father who eventually dedicated himself to helping men fulfill their roles as parents, died April 15. He was 69.
Mr. Sullivan, founder and chief executive of Fathers & Families Support Center, died at his home in St. Charles of an apparent heart attack.
"He was an incredible man," said Jeff Miller, chairman of the center's board of directors. "The entire Fathers Support family is shocked and saddened at Halbert’s passing."
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory in Ballwin.
Funeral services will follow the visitation; masks are required of those planning to attend.
A Memphis native, Mr. Sullivan moved to Rochester, New York, as a teenager. Once there, he became addicted to drugs and spent time in jail on multiple convictions.
Determined to change his ways, Mr. Sullivan moved to St. Louis in the late 1980s, where he got back in touch with his own children. He also returned to school and earned a master’s degree in social work from Washington University.
Around that time, community leaders approached Mr. Sullivan about creating a program that helped children reconnect with absent fathers.
So in 1997, Mr. Sullivan started the center. Officials there say it has helped more than 18,000 fathers become involved parents to about 45,000 children and also has taught skills needed for fathers to hold jobs and support families.
The center, which just moved to offices in downtown St. Louis, has about 50 full-time employees and an annual budget of $4.5 million.
Over the years, the center collaborated with Washington University's social work department to conduct studies on Black fatherhood, according to a 2014 story in the Post-Dispatch.
In November, Mr. Sullivan was featured in the "Gun Violence in Missouri" series in the Post-Dispatch.
"There is no solution right now to most of the crimes that occur in communities like St. Louis,” Sullivan told reporters. “The solution’s got to be worked on.”