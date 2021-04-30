 Skip to main content
Half of 'Mason & Remy' team let go — fresh WIL tattoo and all
top story

Half of 'Mason & Remy' team let go — fresh WIL tattoo and all

Mason ("Mason & Remy") Schroeder

Mason ("Mason & Remy") Schroeder, formerly of WIL Radio. (Photo by Mason Schroeder)

Man, that had to hurt.

Less than a week after getting the station's logo tattooed on his arm, WIL (92.3 FM) country-music jock Mason Schreader has been jettisoned from the station.

Schreader, half of the morning-drive "Mason & Remy Show" with Zachary Hoesly, announced his departure Friday morning on Twitter:

"The tattoo isn't even a week old; still healing," Schreader said.

Hubbard Radio St. Louis station, WIL plans to keep Hoesly on the morning shift, according to a source, along with Kasey Washausen, who also hosts the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. block.

Schreader and Hoesly were hired by WIL in 2018 after having spent a year in Chicago. Before that, the team worked at WIL's rival STL station, KSD (93.7 FM). They worked the afternoon drive at WIL for two years before being moved to mornings in May 2020.

Schreader said that as of Friday, his only future plan is "to sleep in on Monday morning."

