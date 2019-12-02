As the Oscar-touted movie season hits full bloom on U.S. screens, now is a good time to check how a pair of films featuring Jon Hamm are doing with the critics.
Already out is "The Report," a fact-based political drama starring Annette Bening and Adam Driver that deals with an investigation into the CIA's use of torture.
The movie has garnered solid, if not always spectacular, reviews from top critics.
Overall, Rotten Tomatoes reports that 33 top critics have given the film an average rating of 6.27 out of a possible 10. Of those 33 critics, 24 gave the film a "rotten" tomato and nine gave it a "fresh."
Hamm did get some good ink from New York Times critic Jeannette Catsoulis, who praised STL's No. 1 celeb for a "spicy performance" as Denis McDonough, President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.
The second film, Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell," opens nationwide on Dec. 13.
In that film, Hamm plays an FBI agent investigating the pipe bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta. The title character, played by Paul Walter Houser, was a security guard at the Olympics who was wrongly accused of the crime. The film also stars Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Olivia Wilde.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been given an average rating of 7.0 out of 10 from four top critics. From them, the movie got three "fresh" and one "rotten" tomato.
Todd McCarthy of the Hollywood Reporter said Hamm Comes "on very strong" in his role as the hard-charging head FBI agent on the investigation.
Variety's Peter Debruege gives a cap-tip to Hamm for "playing that handsome-on-the-outside, sordid-underneath dynamic that suited him so well in 'Mad Men.'"