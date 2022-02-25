Hamm hits true-crime podcast market with 'American Hostage'

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Add STL's No. 1 celeb to the list of folks showing up on podcasts — and a true-crime one to boot.
Jon Hamm stars in the Amazon Original presentation, "American Hostage," which launched earlier this week, according to showbiz-industry publication Collider.
Based on a true story from 1977 in Indianapolis, Hamm plays a popular local radio reporter who is taken hostage by a man demanding to be interviewed on the reporter's program.
The kidnapper uses the hostage situation, police standoff and 63 hours of free airtime to become a media sensation.
Other voices in the cast include Carla Gugino and Dylan Baker. Our man Hamm also carries a credit line as one of the show's executive producers.
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.