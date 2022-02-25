 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hamm hits true-crime podcast market with 'American Hostage'

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm moderates a conversation with musician Jeff Tweedy about his memoir, "Let's Go (So We Can Get Back)," on Nov. 17, 2018, at the Pageant.

 Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Add STL's No. 1 celeb to the list of folks showing up on podcasts — and a true-crime one to boot.

Jon Hamm stars in the Amazon Original presentation, "American Hostage," which launched earlier this week, according to showbiz-industry publication Collider.

Based on a true story from 1977 in Indianapolis, Hamm plays a popular local radio reporter who is taken hostage by a man demanding to be interviewed on the reporter's program.

The kidnapper uses the hostage situation, police standoff and 63 hours of free airtime to become a media sensation.

Other voices in the cast include Carla Gugino and Dylan Baker. Our man Hamm also carries a credit line as one of the show's executive producers.

