Hamm hits true-crime podcast market with 'American Hostage'

Add STL's No. 1 celeb to the list of folks showing up on podcasts — and a true-crime one to boot.

Jon Hamm stars in the Amazon Original presentation, "American Hostage," which launched earlier this week, according to showbiz-industry publication Collider.

Based on a true story from 1977 in Indianapolis, Hamm plays a popular local radio reporter who is taken hostage by a man demanding to be interviewed on the reporter's program.

The kidnapper uses the hostage situation, police standoff and 63 hours of free airtime to become a media sensation.

Other voices in the cast include Carla Gugino and Dylan Baker. Our man Hamm also carries a credit line as one of the show's executive producers.

