You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hamm, Laila starring next week in Blues’ Game 7 rebroadcast
0 comments

Hamm, Laila starring next week in Blues’ Game 7 rebroadcast

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Jon Hamm

Actor Jon Hamm at a Blues game in March 2019 (Photo courtesy of Fox Sports Midwest)

Take note, Blues fans: STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm and STL Blues No. 1 fan Laila Anderson will be featured next week on a replay of the hockey team’s Stanley Cup victory last year.

One June 14, at 9 p.m., NBCSN will replay the Blues’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Bruins, with both Hamm and Anderson joining the broadcast.

(You remember that game, right? The one that secured the first-ever Stanley Cup for the Blues, who had been mired in last place midway through the season?)

At 10:30 p.m., following the rebroadcast of the game, NBC’s cable sports network will show the team’s championship film.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports