Hamm, Laila starring next week in Blues’ Game 7 rebroadcast

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Take note, Blues fans: STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm and STL Blues No. 1 fan Laila Anderson will be featured next week on a replay of the hockey team’s Stanley Cup victory last year.

One June 14, at 9 p.m., NBCSN will replay the Blues’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Bruins, with both Hamm and Anderson joining the broadcast.

(You remember that game, right? The one that secured the first-ever Stanley Cup for the Blues, who had been mired in last place midway through the season?)

At 10:30 p.m., following the rebroadcast of the game, NBC’s cable sports network will show the team’s championship film.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.