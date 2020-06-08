Hamm, Laila starring next week in Blues’ Game 7 rebroadcast

Take note, Blues fans: STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm and STL Blues No. 1 fan Laila Anderson will be featured next week on a replay of the hockey team’s Stanley Cup victory last year.
One June 14, at 9 p.m., NBCSN will replay the Blues’ Game 7 victory over the Boston Bruins, with both Hamm and Anderson joining the broadcast.
(You remember that game, right? The one that secured the first-ever Stanley Cup for the Blues, who had been mired in last place midway through the season?)
At 10:30 p.m., following the rebroadcast of the game, NBC’s cable sports network will show the team’s championship film.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.