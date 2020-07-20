Hamm’s ‘Fletch’ film project getting heavy Tinseltown ink

The announcement last week that STL’s No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm will play the title character in a reboot of the “Fletch” saga has Tinseltown tattlesheets humming.
Tabloids are tooting their eager anticipation of Hamm’s upcoming interpretation of the character, created in Gregory Mcdonald’s book series and brought to screen twice in the 1980s by Chevy Chase.
Publication Collider even noted that in a 2014 profile by Esquire, Hamm said the original “Fletch” (1985) was probably the movie he had seen more times than any other flick.
Also, this makes three movies that Hamm has on his plate: In March, it was announced that Hamm had signed to star along with fellow STLer Cedric the Entertainer (aka Berkeley High grad Cedrick Kyles) to star in director Steven Soderbergh’s “Kill Switch.”
Last month, Hamm added his name to the cast of “Alpha Gang,” in which he will play an alien from outer space.
And to cap off this Hamm-handy recap, take a few moments to watch the John Burroughs grad act in a backyard version of “The Princess Bride.”
According to industry pub BoingBoing, Hamm and other thespians (Patton Oswalt, Jack Black and Rob Reiner to name a few) “came together — separately from their respective backyards — to perform in a ‘scrappy’ remake” of the beloved movie.
Hamm (“Westley”) and Oswalt (“Vizzini”) re-create the “Battle of Wits” scene from the film. Available on YouTube, the roughly four-minute segment begins at the 9:19 mark of the 14-minute video:
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.