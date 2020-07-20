Hamm’s ‘Fletch’ film project getting heavy Tinseltown ink

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The announcement last week that STL’s No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm will play the title character in a reboot of the “Fletch” saga has Tinseltown tattlesheets humming.

Tabloids are tooting their eager anticipation of Hamm’s upcoming interpretation of the character, created in Gregory Mcdonald’s book series and brought to screen twice in the 1980s by Chevy Chase.

Publication Collider even noted that in a 2014 profile by Esquire, Hamm said the original “Fletch” (1985) was probably the movie he had seen more times than any other flick.