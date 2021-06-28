Hamm tells tale about meeting Tom Cruise for the first time

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Ever the entertaining guest, Jon Hamm dropped a big name — and a funny story — last week when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" and told of the first time he met Tom Cruise.
Cruise and Hamm appear together in "Top Gun: Maverick."
STL's No. 1 celeb told Fallon that he met Cruise some years ago, at a football party.
"I was at Jimmy Kimmel‘s house and he was having a football watching party on a Sunday,” Hamm said. "And the rumor got around, someone said Tom Cruise is coming today."
Hamm said that he doubted the buzz. "It’s a football party. It’s a bunch of idiots eating pizza and drinking beer. Tom Cruise is not coming to this football party."
Hamm said that soon after, Cruise walks in to the party — "with his mom. Mom Cruise.”
And the reaction from the rest of the crowd, according to Hamm? "Just 40 dudes with their jaws on the ground."
Hamm's 6-plus minute chat with Fallon is available on YouTube. (Cruise mention begins at 2:22.)
Tags
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.