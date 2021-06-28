Hamm tells tale about meeting Tom Cruise for the first time

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ever the entertaining guest, Jon Hamm dropped a big name — and a funny story — last week when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" and told of the first time he met Tom Cruise.

Cruise and Hamm appear together in "Top Gun: Maverick."

STL's No. 1 celeb told Fallon that he met Cruise some years ago, at a football party.

"I was at Jimmy Kimmel‘s house and he was having a football watching party on a Sunday,” Hamm said. "And the rumor got around, someone said Tom Cruise is coming today."

Hamm said that he doubted the buzz. "It’s a football party. It’s a bunch of idiots eating pizza and drinking beer. Tom Cruise is not coming to this football party."

Hamm said that soon after, Cruise walks in to the party — "with his mom. Mom Cruise.”

And the reaction from the rest of the crowd, according to Hamm? "Just 40 dudes with their jaws on the ground."

Hamm's 6-plus minute chat with Fallon is available on YouTube. (Cruise mention begins at 2:22.)

