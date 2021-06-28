 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hamm tells tale about meeting Tom Cruise for the first time
0 comments

Hamm tells tale about meeting Tom Cruise for the first time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ever the entertaining guest, Jon Hamm dropped a big name — and a funny story — last week when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" and told of the first time he met Tom Cruise.

Cruise and Hamm appear together in "Top Gun: Maverick."

STL's No. 1 celeb told Fallon that he met Cruise some years ago, at a football party.

Jon Hamm talks about meeting Tom Cruise for the first time.

"I was at Jimmy Kimmel‘s house and he was having a football watching party on a Sunday,” Hamm said. "And the rumor got around, someone said Tom Cruise is coming today."

Hamm said that he doubted the buzz. "It’s a football party. It’s a bunch of idiots eating pizza and drinking beer. Tom Cruise is not coming to this football party."

Hamm said that soon after, Cruise walks in to the party — "with his mom. Mom Cruise.”

And the reaction from the rest of the crowd, according to Hamm? "Just 40 dudes with their jaws on the ground."

Hamm's 6-plus minute chat with Fallon is available on YouTube. (Cruise mention begins at 2:22.)

Jon Hamm at benefit for St. Louis County Library

Jon Hamm answers questions from the audience during an interview in July at a benefit for the St. Louis County Library. The sold-out crowd at the library's headquarters on Lindbergh Boulevard was entertained by Hamm's stories of his acting career and growing up in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-disptach.com

 Hillary Levin • P-D
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports