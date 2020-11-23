Hamm time: Dog walks, Detroit scenes and Irish accent uproar

You know you're a big star when taking your dog for a walk becomes major news.
The Hollywood tattlesheets all jumped on the news that Jon Hamm and his latest flame, Anna Osceola, actually left the house Saturday to walk Splash, the dog Hamm rescued from a California shelter in September.
The celeb sheet Just Jared posted 43 (43!) photos of the couple walking the dog and described Hamm's wardrobe of "hoodie ... jogging pants ... and black bandanna" without even once mentioning the fashionably used St. Louis Blues cap on Hamm's head.
Not that Hamm isn't busy with other activities. Currently, he is traveling back and forth to Detroit to shoot scenes for the new Steven Soderbergh movie, "No Sudden Move."
And his newest film, "Wild Mountain Thyme," opening Dec. 11, has been getting all kinds of attention — but not the good kind.
Earlier this month, a trailer for the film set in Ireland was released. And from that trailer alone, the Irish press and social media users have been shellacking the movie, or at least how it sounds.
RTE, Ireland's national television and radio station, greeted the trailer with a story that carried the headline, "Irish accent emergency declared after 'Wild Mountain Thyme' trailer."
Even the National Leprechaun Museum of Ireland (yes, there is such a thing.) felt obliged to comment. The organization took to Twitter to say, "Even we think this is a bit much."
Along with Hamm, the movie stars Christopher Walken (American), Emily Blunt (English) and, most offensive to the Irish press, Jamie Dornan of Northern Ireland.
"The saddest part about the ... trailer is that Jamie Dornan is an actual Irish person," wrote one Twitter poster, USA Today reported.
The good news for STL's No. 1 celeb: Hamm plays an American cousin and get to speak, well, American.
Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254
@stlsherpa on Twitter
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.