Hamm time: Dog walks, Detroit scenes and Irish accent uproar

You know you're a big star when taking your dog for a walk becomes major news.

The Hollywood tattlesheets all jumped on the news that Jon Hamm and his latest flame, Anna Osceola, actually left the house Saturday to walk Splash, the dog Hamm rescued from a California shelter in September.

The celeb sheet Just Jared posted 43 (43!) photos of the couple walking the dog and described Hamm's wardrobe of "hoodie ... jogging pants ... and black bandanna" without even once mentioning the fashionably used St. Louis Blues cap on Hamm's head.

Not that Hamm isn't busy with other activities. Currently, he is traveling back and forth to Detroit to shoot scenes for the new Steven Soderbergh movie, "No Sudden Move."

And his newest film, "Wild Mountain Thyme," opening Dec. 11, has been getting all kinds of attention — but not the good kind.