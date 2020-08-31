 Skip to main content
Hamm won't mimic Chevy Chase in new ‘Fletch’ flick
Hamm won't mimic Chevy Chase in new 'Fletch' flick

While the Hollywood hype machine keeps humming about a new "Fletch" film starring Jon Hamm, don't expect STL's No. 1 celeb to copycat his performance after those of Chevy Chase.

"I don’t want to imitate Chevy. I’m not interested in that and I don’t think anybody else would be," Hamm told the Hollywood Reporter last week.

"The character in the book's a lot different than Chevy's portrayal ... so maybe there’s a way to get a version that’s more true to life for the book," he said.

And Hamm knows people will be watching, as evidenced by his cellphone the day after the casting news broke.

"I've never woken up to like 50 texts before,” Hamm told the publication. "I got messages from friends on the St. Louis Cardinals and ... the Blues and from heads of studios."

And at the risk of name-dropping, Hamm said he was talking with Tom Cruise on the phone and the conversation ended with Cruise saying he couldn't wait to see the new Fletch flick.

"I'm like, what?" Hamm said, "OK, we have to get this thing together."

Jon Hamm at benefit for St. Louis County Library

Jon Hamm answers questions from the audience during an interview in July at a benefit for the St. Louis County Library. The sold-out crowd at the library's headquarters on Lindbergh Boulevard was entertained by Hamm's stories of his acting career and growing up in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-disptach.com

 Hillary Levin • P-D
