Hamming it up: Pop culture pub celebrates actor with list

After several emails to this bureau pointed out a recent dearth of news about STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm, it was as if the gossip-sheet gods were listening.
On Monday, entertainment industry publication The Things providentially delivered: "20 Things Fans Don't Know About Jon Hamm."
While true Hamm fans and regular readers of this space already may know these facts — his working on sets in porn movies, his getting arrested in a fraternity hazing incident — there are some interesting tidbits.
• Hamm's definition of Hollywood success was quite modest before "Mad Men" made him a star.
"The great thing about our industry is you can just plug away at it and you can have a pretty nice life," he said. "You can go on a trip once in a while, maybe have a kid, get a decent car that doesn’t break down."
• Sleeping on couches and waiting tables during his early years in Hollywood, the pub reports that Hamm now is worth about $30 million — including a reported $1 million for about one-day's work of voicing Mercedes-Benz commercials.
• Hamm kept no souvenirs from "Mad Men," not even the one hat he donned throughout the series. Hamm said the clothing had been rented and taking the hat "would be like stealing."
• Not only are Hamm and fellow actor Paul Rudd best friends, the pals are in the same fantasy football league. Rudd conceded that Hamm usually wins and added, "He is a competitive dude."