Hamming it up: Pop culture pub celebrates actor with list

After several emails to this bureau pointed out a recent dearth of news about STL No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm, it was as if the gossip-sheet gods were listening.

On Monday, entertainment industry publication The Things providentially delivered: "20 Things Fans Don't Know About Jon Hamm."

While true Hamm fans and regular readers of this space already may know these facts — his working on sets in porn movies, his getting arrested in a fraternity hazing incident — there are some interesting tidbits.

• Hamm's definition of Hollywood success was quite modest before "Mad Men" made him a star.

"The great thing about our industry is you can just plug away at it and you can have a pretty nice life," he said. "You can go on a trip once in a while, maybe have a kid, get a decent car that doesn’t break down."

• Sleeping on couches and waiting tables during his early years in Hollywood, the pub reports that Hamm now is worth about $30 million — including a reported $1 million for about one-day's work of voicing Mercedes-Benz commercials.