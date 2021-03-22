'Hancock & Kelley' show branches out to national cable TV

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Onward and upward may be the new catchphrase for the "Hancock & Kelley" show.

STL politicos John Hancock and Michael Kelley now are appearing as a regular feature of "The Donlon Report," a new weekday current-affairs show on NewsNation (the rebranded name of WGN America.)

The dynamic duo already has been a regular feature in STL on KMOX (1120 AM), where they handle the 8:30-11 a.m. shift on Fridays, and at KTVI (Channel 2), where they hold forth for 30 minutes every Sunday at 8:30 a.m.

Their appearances on the new show, helmed by STL native Joe Donlon, are at 6 p.m., typically on Thursdays.

But Kelley said show bosses still are tweaking the formula, so the pair will appear this week on Wednesday night.

"The Donlon Report" is a one-hour long show that made its debut March 1. The show aims to "compete with Fox News and MSNBC" by providing news with less of a political slant, Kelley said.