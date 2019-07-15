You know what's stressful? Being told you live in one of the most stressed-out cities in the United States.
Our fair burg tensed up to No. 6 in the U.S., out of 183 cities, on a list from personal finance website WalletHub.
The list broke the issue down into four categories:
We were awful, No. 2, in the "financial" area, which looked at things such as household income, credit score, foreclosure and bankruptcy rate and poverty rate. Only Cleveland was worse.
We were No. 13 when it came to "health and safety" stress, in large part due to our being tied for No.1 (with Memphis) for highest crime rate.
Things were somewhat better in the "work" area, where we clocked in at No. 30. The criteria here included average work-week hours; job security; unemployment and underemployment rate; traffic congestion; and commute time.
A relative lack of "family" stress was our best quality, as we came in at No. 52 in the category that used separation/divorce rate; single-parent households; and child-care availability and cost.
Our major-city neighbors did better, but not by all that much for some: Cincinnati (7); Memphis (15) Chicago (24); Indianapolis (28); Kansas City (50) and Louisville (60). Springfield, Mo. registered at No. 64.
The most-stressed city overall; Detroit. The least? Fremont, California.