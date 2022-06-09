'He was part of Edwardsville': Beloved city fixture Marvin 'Preach' Webb mourned

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Marvin "Preach" Webb of Edwardsville — a fixture for decades along Main Street and known to most everyone in town — died Wednesday at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was 86.

Funeral arrangements are pending through the Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

In 2004, this bureau met Preach for the first time on his birthday, Jan. 12, and wrote about his ongoing reign as the city's unofficial symbol. The feature included these lines:

"No one's really sure when Preach started showing up along Main Street in Edwardsville. He has simply and always been there.

Preach is 68. But that is his body's age. His soul and mind are much younger, giving him an innocence and wonder that skips right past sad and goes straight to sweet."

Preach got his nickname from attending Mount Joy Baptist Church, where he would stand outside every Sunday to greet people and hand out church booklets.

Among Preach's most prized possessions, along with his Elvis Presley watch and wallet photo, was an honorary police officer's badge that he got from the city department.

That was altogether fitting, since whenever Preach was asked what he did for a living, he would say, "Taking care of the streets, yeah. Me and the cops."

His long-standing routine had him leaving his house on the north end of town and hitting Main Street about 9 a.m.

His first stop would be the Weber and Rodney Funeral Home, where he picked up funeral cards for upcoming services. After that, it was a cup of coffee at Sacred Grounds and then a visit to Eaker's Family Barber Shop.

Next, he would move on to August Gardens flower shop, where owner Judy Knapp would pin carnations on him.

The boutonnieres — along with a baseball cap in summer and a stocking cap in winter — were standard parts of his wardrobe.

"Oh, I'm going to cry again," Knapp said Thursday when this bureau called to talk about Preach.

"His family contacted me Wednesday morning to tell me he didn't have long and that I could visit him," Knapp said. "But then they called me in the afternoon to tell me he'd passed."

Knapp said she soon will start working on a flower arrangement for Preach's funeral. "And you know we're going to include his police badge in it," she said.

Back to Preach's routine: After the flowers, he would arrive around 10:30 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse, where he was known by literally every clerk, guard, politician and deputy.

Lunch was always at Vanzo's, which for years operated at 132 North Main Street, at least after Schwartz Drugs closed down in 1997. (Although Preach never got a bill, he always neatly placed a $1 bill next to his plate for a tip.)

His afternoon was spent retracing his route, sometimes running errands for the store owners and, of course, keeping a watchful eye on Main Street.

In January 2021, a plaque honoring Preach was placed on the north side of the city's administration building.

Concluded Knapp, "He was part of Edwardsville and I'm going to miss him."

