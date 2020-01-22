Head East marking 50 years of rocking with Wildey Theatre shows

"Save my life, I'm going down for the last time ..."
OK, (fellow) Boomers, if you were tuned to STL rock radio in the 1970s, you knew right away that's a line from "Never Been Any Reason" by Head East.
And real rockers quickly recalled that the windows-down, sing-along anthem was from their 1974 gold album "Flat As a Pancake."
This weekend, led by founding member and keyboardist Roger Boyd, the band is celebrating 50 years of playing music.
Boyd and the current band will play at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.
They will perform "Head East Live," the band's 1979 double album that also included the hit single "Since You Been Gone."
The Wildey is a fitting setting, given that Boyd is a retired Southern Illinois University Edwardsville faculty member.
And what a long, strange trip that was, according to Boyd's biography from SIUE.
He dropped out of the University of Illinois in 1970 to pursue his career with Head East, which first played under that name in August 1969 at the Golden Gauntlet in Carbondale.
But when the band's glory days had passed some years later, Boyd returned to college.
By 1998, he had bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from SIUE. In 2003, he received a doctorate from St. Louis University. And from then until 2011, he taught sociology and criminal justice courses at SIUE.
But through it all, Boyd kept playing Head East shows. And according to a university release, he plans to keep on rocking.
"As long as I can still lift my synthesizer over my head ... I’ll keep playing," Boyd said. "I don’t see an end in sight."