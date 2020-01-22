Head East marking 50 years of rocking with Wildey Theatre shows

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

"Save my life, I'm going down for the last time ..."

OK, (fellow) Boomers, if you were tuned to STL rock radio in the 1970s, you knew right away that's a line from "Never Been Any Reason" by Head East.

And real rockers quickly recalled that the windows-down, sing-along anthem was from their 1974 gold album "Flat As a Pancake."

This weekend, led by founding member and keyboardist Roger Boyd, the band is celebrating 50 years of playing music.

Boyd and the current band will play at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville.

They will perform "Head East Live," the band's 1979 double album that also included the hit single "Since You Been Gone."

The Wildey is a fitting setting, given that Boyd is a retired Southern Illinois University Edwardsville faculty member.

And what a long, strange trip that was, according to Boyd's biography from SIUE.

He dropped out of the University of Illinois in 1970 to pursue his career with Head East, which first played under that name in August 1969 at the Golden Gauntlet in Carbondale.