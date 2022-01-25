Help wanted: Roman woman looking for St. Louis boy — from 1755

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Anybody up for solving a mystery? Good.

First, here are the clues that can be shared at this time with all of the potential investigators in the audience, courtesy of a Georgia newspaper editor:

A woman from Rome, Georgia went on eBay and bought a chalk portrait of a young boy. When she removed the picture from its frame, she found an inscription on the back — "G. Scifferdecker, St. Louis, 1753."

That's it. Aside from the actual drawing, that's all we have to go on at this point.

Note: A quick Google check showed that the name Schifferdecker (with an "h") shows up sporadically with a St. Louis connection. But the only readily available mention of that name in St. Louis without an "h" is from 1919.

That mention, in a listing in the Gould Red-Blue city directory, lists a "Chas. Scifferdecker" as living in the 5500 block of Idaho Avenue.

Severo Avila, features editor at the Rome News-Tribune, said the mystery has a pressing deadline, as the woman who now owns the portrait plans to be in St. Louis this weekend and would like to return the image to any relative who still may be around our fair burg.

So STLers, screw those Sherlock Holmes deerslayers down tight and please contact this bureau if you have any information about the photo.

Operators are standing by (sort of) at jholleman@post-dispatch.com or 314-340-8254.

