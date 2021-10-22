 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historical society fills communications, historian positions
0 comments

Historical society fills communications, historian positions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Historical Society has hired a new spokesperson, and a new historian to direct efforts aimed at African-American issues.

Adrienne Sharp has been brought on as the director of marketing and communications.

Adrienne Sharp

Adrienne Sharp, new marketing/communications director for the Missouri Historical Society (Photo by Missouri Historical Society)

For the last 15 years, Sharp has been a consultant for Vector Communications, where she headed brand management for McDonald’s of Metro St. Louis.

Sharp also has worked as a marketing and communications chief for the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

She has a bachelor's degree from American Intercontinental University and a master's from Webster University. 

Cicely Hunter joins the society as the public historian for the African American History Initiative, which aims to share the region’s African American history through numerous displays and events.

Cicely Hunter

Cicely Hunter, new public historian for the African American History Initiative at the Missouri Historical Society (Photo by Missouri Historical Society)

Before this, Hunter was the assistant director of equity and inclusion for Carthage College. She has a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and a master's from St. Louis University.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YWCA hosts candlelight vigil for domestic violence victims

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News