Historical society fills communications, historian positions

The Missouri Historical Society has hired a new spokesperson, and a new historian to direct efforts aimed at African-American issues.

Adrienne Sharp has been brought on as the director of marketing and communications.

For the last 15 years, Sharp has been a consultant for Vector Communications, where she headed brand management for McDonald’s of Metro St. Louis.

Sharp also has worked as a marketing and communications chief for the St. Louis Regional Chamber.

She has a bachelor's degree from American Intercontinental University and a master's from Webster University.

Cicely Hunter joins the society as the public historian for the African American History Initiative, which aims to share the region’s African American history through numerous displays and events.

Before this, Hunter was the assistant director of equity and inclusion for Carthage College. She has a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and a master's from St. Louis University.

