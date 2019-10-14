The Missouri Historical Society has a quarter-million helpers working to upgrade its Charles A. Lindbergh collection.
Last week, the society received a $250,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to work on its Lindbergh collection, which includes two full-sized airplanes and almost 1,900 objects.
The collection includes personal items and gifts, mostly associated with Lindbergh’s historic transatlantic flight on May 20-21, 1927. One of the planes is a reproduction of the "Spirit of St. Louis" that was used in the Lindbergh biopic starring Jimmy Stewart.
Christopher Gordon, the society's library and collections director, said the work will prepare the society "for what we expect to be a spike in research and exhibition requests leading up to the 100th anniversary" of the landmark flight.
For the next two years or so, historians will process the objects to make them more accessible. The collection now draws more than 350,000 only researchers each year.