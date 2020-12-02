Historical society staffer lauded for environment work

Angela A. Moore of the Missouri Historical Society has picked up some professional honors for keeping it green.
Moore, the historical society's facilities and sustainability coordinator, was given the 2020 Award of Excellence from the U.S. Green Building Council.
The honor, in the "Raising Standards" category, recognizes Moore's work to improve environmental sustainability in museums, and also for working to increase minority representation among sustainability professionals.
Noticing that most museums did not continuously monitor their sustainability practices, Moore analyzed the energy, water and waste usage at the society’s three locations and also looked at how improved sustainability could reduce operating costs.
The case study she ultimately composed won an award from the American Alliance of Museums, which also appointed Moore to its committee that promotes environmental awareness within the museum industry.
Along with that work, Moore also drafted an equity and inclusion statement for the building council and began working with community organizations and minority groups to get them more involved in sustainability work.
