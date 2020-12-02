Historical society staffer lauded for environment work

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Angela A. Moore of the Missouri Historical Society has picked up some professional honors for keeping it green.

Moore, the historical society's facilities and sustainability coordinator, was given the 2020 Award of Excellence from the U.S. Green Building Council.

The honor, in the "Raising Standards" category, recognizes Moore's work to improve environmental sustainability in museums, and also for working to increase minority representation among sustainability professionals.

Noticing that most museums did not continuously monitor their sustainability practices, Moore analyzed the energy, water and waste usage at the society’s three locations and also looked at how improved sustainability could reduce operating costs.

The case study she ultimately composed won an award from the American Alliance of Museums, which also appointed Moore to its committee that promotes environmental awareness within the museum industry.

Along with that work, Moore also drafted an equity and inclusion statement for the building council and began working with community organizations and minority groups to get them more involved in sustainability work.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.