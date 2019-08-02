At a special preview Thursday of a new
Missouri History Museum exhibit, Jody Sowell lauded Post-Dispatch photographers for documenting decades of local history.
"All of our Stanley Cup losses — and our Stanley Cup win," said Sowell, the museum's exhibitions and research director.
As part of the program, museum theater coordinator
Erica Roberts presented a short solo play inspired by a 1970 P-D photo taken at a protest march.
The Pulitzer display is part of a traveling exhibit from the
Newseum in Washington, featuring photos that have been honored with Pulitzers since they began in 1942.
The P-D portion is a
locally focused exhibit designed by the history museum, in conjunction with the newspaper, that features about 75 photos of life in St. Louis from the 1920s to the present.
The main Pulitzer exhibit features two P-D photos:
• Freelance photographer
Ron Olschwanger's 1988 winner showing St. Louis firefighter Adam Long trying to resuscitate a child at a fire.
St. Louis firefighter Adam Long attempts to resuscitate 2-year-old Patricia Pettus after rescuing her from a burning apartment Dec. 30, 1988. The girl later died at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The photo, published in the Post-Dispatch the day after the fire, won the Pulitzer Prize for spot news photography in 1989.
Photo by Ron Olshwanger
Ron Olshwanger
"I'm amazed at the impact that photo has had over 30 years," said Long, who attended the soiree with his wife,
Felecia Long. "People still come up to me and say 'You're that fireman, aren't you?'"
2015, breaking news photography • For powerful images of the despair and anger in Ferguson, Missouri, stunning photojournalism that served the community while informing the country. The prize went to the photography staff. See their photos from Ferguson
Robert Cohen
That photo was taken by
Robert Cohen, who was part of the staff that won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography.
Along with Cohen, the staff included photographers
David Carson, Cristina Fletes, J.B. Forbes, Christian Gooden, Chris Lee, Hillary Levin, Richard Huy Mach and Laurie Skrivan; and editors Gary Hairlson and Lynden Steele.
The free exhibit opens to the public Saturday and will run through Jan. 20 at the museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard in Forest Park.
Historic images from 1942 to now come to Missouri History Museum
Ferguson Protests
Edward Crawford returns a tear gas canister fired by police who were trying to disperse protesters in Ferguson on Aug. 13, 2014. Four days earlier, unarmed black teenager Michael Brown was shot to death by police officer Darren Wilson. The killing ignited riots and unrest in the St. Louis area and across the nation. Photo by Robert Cohen,
Ferguson Protests
Lesley McSpadden is comforted by her husband, Louis Head, hours after the fatal police shooting of her son Michael Brown in the Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson. (Huy Mach, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 9, 2014)
Huy Mach
A mother grieves
Lesley McSpadden dropped rose petals onto the street in Ferguson on Aug. 9, 2014, where her son’s body had been left for more than four hours after he was killed by a police officer. Photo by Huy Mach of St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Huy Mach
Ferguson Protests
"All of my friends have been killed! I'm sick of it," yelled protester Jamell Spann at police officers dressed in riot gear who cleared hundreds of demonstrators to prevent them from surrounding the Ferguson Police Department. (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 11, 2014)
Robert Cohen
Ferguson Protests
"Don't shoot us!," yell residents taunting police officers who were arriving to break up an angry crowd on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, hours after an officer killed Michael Brown. Rumors state that Michael Brown had his hands up when he was shot by officer Darren Wilson. The night was the genesis of the "Hand up, don't shoot!" movement that spread across the country. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 9, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
A looter armed with a gun in his waistband steals items from a QuikTrip after riots broke out at the end of a candlelight vigil for Michael Brown. The store was later set afire. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 10, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
The emotional toll of a week of protesting appears on the face of a St. Louis County police officer as marchers yell profanity at the officers on West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson. (J.B. Forbes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 17, 2014)
J.B. Forbes
Ferguson Protests
A member of the St. Louis County Police tactical team fires tear gas into a crowd of people in response to a series of gunshots fired at police during demonstrations in Ferguson. For more than two weeks, police and protesters clashed nightly. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 18, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
A protester shields himself from exploding tear gas canisters. On this night protesters attempted to throw Molotov cocktails, rocks and bottles at police. It was the fourth consecutive night police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 13, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
Helped by a stranger, Cassandra Roberts has tear gas cleared from her eyes as she sits outside a McDonald's. "We thought it could be a peaceful night," said Roberts, who was marching in Ferguson for the first time. "What the hell is going on in this world?" (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 17, 2014)
Robert Cohen
Ferguson Protests
Roses stretch more than 60 yards through the Canfield Green Apartments to the Michael Brown memorial as Theo Murphy and his brother Jordan Marshall light candles. (Christian Gooden, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 21, 2014)
Christian Gooden
Ferguson Protests
The casket of Michael Brown exits Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church at the end of his St. Louis funeral. Thousands of mourners filled the church and lined the streets for Brown's farewell. (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 25, 2014)
Robert Cohen
Ferguson Protests
Michael Brown, Sr. wipes fingerprints from the vault containing the casket of his son before it was lowered into the ground at St. Peter's Cemetery. (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - August 25, 2014)
Robert Cohen
Ferguson Protests
Asher Kolieboi operates a puppet of Michael Brown as thousands of people march against police violence in downtown St. Louis during a weekend series of demonstrations called 'Ferguson October'. (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - October 11, 2014)
Robert Cohen
Ferguson Protests
Joshua Williams (center) and Nicholas Austin Jackson shout at St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson as he attempts to speak at a meeting of the Ferguson Commission, a special advisory board appointed by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon to recommend governing solutions. Some in the crowd stood and turned their back on Dotson as he spoke, others heckled him. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - December 8, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
Ferguson protester Cheyenne Green struggles to hold onto an American flag as a football fan makes a grab for it outside the Edward Jones Dome after a St. Louis Rams game. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - October 19, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
A driver grabs a gun while keeping an eye on protesters who broke out the rear window of his minivan. Moments earlier, the man had struck several protesters who had come from Ferguson to protest in St. Louis. They were blocking an intersection and climbed onto the hood of his car when they were flung off as he drove away. The demonstrators then chased him and surrounded his vehicle, at which point the driver pulled out the gun. Police later arrested the man. (David Carson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - December 3, 2014)
David Carson
Ferguson Protests
Protesters take pictures in front of Juanita's Fashion R Boutique on West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson, hours after a grand jury declined to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the shooting death of Michael Brown. Twelve businesses along a stretch of roadway more than a mile long were burned to the ground. (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - November 24, 2014)
Robert Cohen
Ferguson Protests
A Missouri National Guardsman stands over the rubble of Prime Beauty Supply in Ferguson. Though Gov. Jay Nixon had activated the guardsmen several days before the grand jury's verdict was announced, they were kept out of Ferguson until the following day. (Robert Cohen, St. Louis Post-Dispatch - November 26 2014)
Robert Cohen
