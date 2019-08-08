The focus will be on words and photos next week when Ron "Johnny Rabbitt" Elz continues his nostalgia program at the Missouri History Museum.
Dubbed, "The Write Stuff," Elz's show on Wednesday will look at such STL-related literary giants as Mark Twain, Eugene Fields and Sara Teasdale.
Kevin Killeen of KMOX Radio will talk about writing news for radio, as well as penning four novels on his own time.
Other local authors include Tom Grady ("The Lost St. Louis Riverfront"); and Carole Shepley ("St. Louis: An Illustrated Timeline").
The museum itself will offer two of their bright lights for the event:
Director of exhibits Jody Sowell will speak about the latest feature at the museum, the "Pulitzer Prize Photos" and "In Focus: St. Louis Post-Dispatch Photographs" exhibits that opened last week.
Also, librarian Emily Jaycox will offer advice to those interested in doing historical research.
The free event goes from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the museum's Lee Auditorium.