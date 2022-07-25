 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

History museum tuning in for KSDK’s 75th anniversary

  • 0
St. Louis gets TV equipment

Three employees of KSD radio, owned by the Post-Dispatch, unload television equipment from the newspaper's twin-engine airplane at Lambert Field on Sept. 30, 1946. The TV station, St. Louis' first, went on the air on Feb. 8, 1947. The equipment was from RCA Victor in Camden, N.J. Shown are, from left, technician Tom Howard, chief engineer Robert L. Coe and technician Edward Risk. Post-Dispatch file photo

The Missouri History Museum is tuning into STL television, local history and happy hours for an event next month.

On Aug. 11, the museum will host “Local News. Lasting Impact,” a program that celebrates the 75th anniversary of KSDK (Channel 5).

“Journalists capture the first draft of history, and KSDK has been doing that important work for 75 years,” said Jody Sowell, head of the Missouri Historical Society.

The bash begins at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour. A panel discussion moderated by the station’s main anchors, Anne Allred and Mike Bush, will start at 6:30 and include current and former KSDK personnel.

Bush and Allred

Mike Bush and Anne Allred are anchors at KSDK (Channel 5), the NBC affiliate in St. Louis.

Originally known as KSD, the station made its debut on Feb. 7, 1947. The first 90-minute broadcast included dance demonstrations and an interview with Joe Garagiola, then the Cardinals catcher.

People are also reading…

Not only was it the first station in our fair burg, it was only the eighth station in the U.S. and just the second west of the Mississippi River. (KTLA in Los Angeles signed on 17 days earlier.)

KSD’s original owner was the Pulitzer Publishing Co., which once owned the Post-Dispatch. It is now owned by Tegna. The station has been affiliated with NBC since its founding, the longest continuous station/network association in the nation.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News