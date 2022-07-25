History museum tuning in for KSDK’s 75th anniversary

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Missouri History Museum is tuning into STL television, local history and happy hours for an event next month.

On Aug. 11, the museum will host “Local News. Lasting Impact,” a program that celebrates the 75th anniversary of KSDK (Channel 5).

“Journalists capture the first draft of history, and KSDK has been doing that important work for 75 years,” said Jody Sowell, head of the Missouri Historical Society.

The bash begins at 5:30 p.m. with a happy hour. A panel discussion moderated by the station’s main anchors, Anne Allred and Mike Bush, will start at 6:30 and include current and former KSDK personnel.

Originally known as KSD, the station made its debut on Feb. 7, 1947. The first 90-minute broadcast included dance demonstrations and an interview with Joe Garagiola, then the Cardinals catcher.

Not only was it the first station in our fair burg, it was only the eighth station in the U.S. and just the second west of the Mississippi River. (KTLA in Los Angeles signed on 17 days earlier.)

KSD’s original owner was the Pulitzer Publishing Co., which once owned the Post-Dispatch. It is now owned by Tegna. The station has been affiliated with NBC since its founding, the longest continuous station/network association in the nation.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Sugarfire Smokehouse.