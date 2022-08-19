History professor fights to shine light on St. Louis labor ‘martyr’

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Although her story may not be well-known, even in her hometown of St. Louis, Fannie Sellins was a driving force in the American labor movement.

And next week, Aug. 26, will mark the 103rd anniversary of her death — shot and beaten at a mine workers’ strike in Pennsylvania.

“I’m amazed how little is known of her, a widow with four children who became a national organizer,” said Rosemary Feurer, a history professor at Northern Illinois University.

The St. Louis Public Library now features an exhibit about Sellins and Feurer is trying to get a historical marker placed downtown to note her significance.

“She was a radical in her time,” Feurer said. “She was a labor martyr.”

Frances “Fannie” Mooney was born in 1867 in Ohio, then moved in 1875 to “Kerry Patch,” St. Louis’ Irish neighborhood.

Her father worked painting riverboats and became an active member of a painters’ union, often taking his kids with him to meetings.

“Fannie was raised in labor unions; as a young girl she realized that organized labor was the way to a better life,” Feurer said.

Jump to 1898, when Fannie (now Sellins) was newly widowed with four children and took a job as a seamstress with Marx & Haas clothing manufacturers.

The factory was housed in what now is the Knickerbocker Lofts on North 13th Street near Washington Avenue. The site is on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural significance.

“Beautiful on the outside, but horrific on the inside: It was a sweatshop,” Feurer said.

Worker unrest at the factory came to a head in 1909, Feurer said, when a tailor suffering from tuberculosis dared to used the building’s elevator, a violation of company policy that made workers walk six flights of stairs to get to their posts.

“When the man got reprimanded, the other tailors walked out. Then Fannie and the other women walked out in solidarity,” Feurer said.

In 1913, after four years of picketing and protesting, the company recognized the women and the United Garment Workers Union. Sellins went on to help organize other clothing workers in factories along Washington Avenue.

Through all this, Sellins had become well-known outside of St. Louis, especially in the Southern Illinois coal belt, where she often spoke at miners’ rallies about boycotting Marx & Haas products.

By 1919, she had developed a national reputation in labor circles. Early that year, she went to West Virginia to support striking coal miners and ended up spending six months in jail.

Shortly after getting out of jail, she made her fateful trip to Pennsylvania.

Feurer said when the dust cleared from a clash between workers and the steel industry’s private police, Sellins’ body was found in the street, beaten in the head and shot in the back.

Feurer surmises that one reason Sellins may not be remembered in St. Louis is because many family members died at young ages and no relatives remained in St. Louis.

“So that’s why we have the library exhibit and why we’re working to get a marker erected at the Knickerbocker,” she said.

The exhibit, “Dangerous Women: Mother Jones and Fannie Sellins,” is free and runs through Jan. 7 at the Central Library, 1301 Olive Street.