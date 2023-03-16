Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After marrying one of her security guards last month, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush has yet to publicly say whether her new husband, Cortney Merritts, will remain on her campaign payroll.

And now, that fledgling domestic union is the subject of a pair of complaints filed with the Federal Election Commission.

A conservative political-action committee, Committee to Defeat the President, filed the complaint on March 3, alleging that Merritts’ employment violates two federal campaign laws.

“It is time for the FEC to defund Cori Bush by stopping her from using her campaign fund as a personal piggy bank and lying to the American people about it ...,” the complaint states.

The Washington Examiner also reported that the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, has filed a similar FEC complaint against Bush. The organization bills itself as a nonpartisan watchdog group that promotes “accountability, ethics, and transparency in government.”

Bush’s congressional office last month announced St. Louis Democratic lawmaker had married Merritts, an East St. Louis native who has been in a relationship with Bush since before she was elected.

In 2022, Merritt’s was paid $62,359 by the “Cori Bush For Congress” campaign for working as a “security specialist,” according to FEC records. No expenses for 2023 have been filed at this time.

Bush’s office said Merritts is not employed by the U.S. Congress, but by Bush’s campaign, and has referred questions on the matter to an email address for Bush’s campaign.

Emails to the campaign from the Post-Dispatch that ask about Merritts’ employment were sent on Feb. 22, March 2, March 7 and, most recently, on Wednesday. No reply has been received.

Neither the congressional office in Washington nor the local site in St. Louis had a telephone number for Bush’s campaign.

The Committee to Defeat the President was formed in 2013 as the Stop Hillary PAC and then changed its name in 2017 and again in 2021. The group’s web page states it is “committed to defeating the radical Left.”

The complaint makes two specific allegations against the Bush campaign: converting campaign funds to personal use and fraudulently reporting a false purpose for campaign disbursements.

Both its complaint and the second one make note that Merritts does not appear to have a private security guard license in either Washington or Missouri.

The FEC does not comment on any complaints, a spokesman said.

FEC rules do not contain a blanket prohibition on a candidate employing family members. The rule states that campaign funds may be used to pay family members, as long as the member provides a “bona fide service” and that payments “reflect the fair market value.”

The complaint also questions the propriety of Merritts being employed for security services at the same time Bush also employs Peace Security, a St. Louis firm that has been paid more than $305,000 in the last 18 months.

Peace Security officials have said Merritts is not an investor or employee of that company.

In her two years in Congress, Bush has drawn criticism for the money she spends on private security — all the while being one of Congress’ most vocal advocates for a movement to defund police.

Since January 2021, when Bush first took office, her campaign has paid a total of $557,676 for security services.