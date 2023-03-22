Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Not only is St. Louis County looking for voter approval of a sales tax on recreational marijuana, it’s also positioning itself to be the cheapest place to buy weed.

County Executive Sam Page said that if county voters on April 4 approve a 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana, the county plans to levy that tax in any municipality which also approves a similar measure.

That would make recreational marijuana 3% cheaper if bought from a store in unincorporated St. Louis County.

When asked if he foresaw legal action from any municipality on the county’s plan to stack the sales tax, Page said he doubted the extra levy would deter marijuana buyers from patronizing a store in their municipality.

For example, Page said, municipalities with special commercial-district taxes don’t suffer from having higher charges than neighboring cities. “They don’t affect shopping patterns,” he said.

As to the other legal question surrounding the sales tax issue — whether the county’s upcoming “educational campaign” that spends taxpayer money to promote another tax proposal is allowed — Page said he is confident of the county’s legal standing.

The county counselor’s office is of the opinion that it is legal, Page said, though he stopped short of sharing any written opinion. “That’s not the way they do things,” he said of the counselor’s office.

The campaign, dubbed Prop M, got its start earlier this month when Page proposed that the council spend $150,000 to spread the word about the tax proposal.

One week later, without debate, the council increased the spending to $300,000.

Page said the price bump came after he met with council chair Shalonda Webb, D-4th District, and vice chair Mark Harder, R-7th District. He said all three agreed that $150,000 might be inadequate.

The $300,000 will go to Elasticity, a local marketing and public relations firm that has been paid more than $700,000 in the last two years to promote other county initiatives.

Page said he had not spoken with anyone from Elasticity in the one week between the introduction of the spending bill and the doubling of its price.

As to the possibility that a member of Page’s staff had talked with the company, Page said that “anything is in the realm of possibility.”

State law allows for informational campaigns, provided that they do not support or oppose passage of an issue.

On March 8, one day after the council approved the $300,000 allocation, Kyle Klemp, Page’s deputy chief of operations, directed Elasticity staffers to focus campaign advertising at people who likely won’t buy marijuana, and therefore would be less likely to oppose a tax on it.

Also, Elasticity provided the county with a printed strategic plan that promises “a targeted education campaign” that aims to “reach the intended target audience.”

Government watchdog Tom Sullivan, a longtime critic of educational tax campaigns, has filed one Sunshine Law complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s office and plans to file a second.

He also said he is preparing a complaint to the Missouri Ethics Commission that will allege campaign financing improprieties.

County council members contend that the money that would be raised by the 3% tax, about $3 million, is needed to offset the county’s existing $41 million deficit.

Any money raised by the new tax would not be earmarked for specific uses and would go into the county’s general fund. Page said the bulk of general-fund money is spent on public safety, parks and roads.