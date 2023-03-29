Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Where there’s smoke, there’s money, and a passel of politicians looking to grab some of it.

The push to get voter approval for an additional sales tax on recreational marijuana will be on numerous area ballots Tuesday, and St. Louis County has kicked off its campaign to make sure voters know about it.

The campaign that is billed as purely “informational” has brought some complaints, most notably from dogged government watchdog Tom Sullivan.

Sullivan argues, once again, that a governmental entity is violating the Missouri Constitution by using tax dollars to get more tax dollars.

Mailed brochures, television and radio ads and billboards are now evident around the metropolis. The disclaimer on the ads is: “Paid for by St. Louis County, Missouri, Sam Page, County Executive, 41 South Central, Clayton, Mo. 63105.”

According to county records, about $50,000 has been spent on television ads and another $4,000 paid out for radio ads. The purchases were made by Elasticity, a St. Louis marketing firm that is getting paid $300,000 by the county to run the campaign.

The ballot issue, billed as Prop M, also is included on 16 billboards throughout the county, said Doug Moore, a Page spokesperson.

County officials say the new tax would garner about $3 million a year, which will help offset the county’s $41 million budget shortfall.

The ads mention that the new revenue “can be allocated to fund police, parks and roads.” They do not explain there is no guarantee that the new money will go toward those services, but will instead go into the county general fund, which is spent at the discretion of the County Council.

“A true ‘educational’ or ‘informational’ campaign would also give the negative aspects of the tax, and also say revenue from the tax can be used for any purpose,” Sullivan said.

Also, Moore said the county will not be filing a report with the Missouri Ethics Commission because “no funds are being expended to support or oppose a ballot measure.”

The ethics commission did not respond to a a message seeking its response to the county’s position.

St. Louis County is by no means alone in pushing informational campaigns, which have become standard practice over the years for schools and public safety departments.

And while Sullivan has filed several, mostly unsuccessful, lawsuits and complaints in regards to these campaigns, he did win one about 25 years ago in St. Louis city.

In 1998, Circuit Attorney Dee Joyce-Hayes decided that the St. Louis Fire Department violated state law when it paid for brochures that urged voters to approve three public-safety measures.

Joyce-Hayes ordered Fire Chief Neil Svetanics to reimburse the city for the cost of the brochures.