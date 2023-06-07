Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate in August 2024 got far more interesting from a political pundit point of view.

On Wednesday, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, well-known in the St. Louis area, announced he was running against Lucas Kunce, an unknown political entity until he picked up statewide recognition, and a solid chunk of campaign money, when he ran and lost to Trudy Busch Valentine in the 2022 Democratic primary.

With none ever at a loss for opinions or observations, several longtime political-game players weighed in with their views of the pending Kunce-Bell race.

“What does the (St. Louis) region have to do to get a full-time prosecutor?” Jane Dueker, an outspoken critic of Bell, asked.

“We’re in the middle of a crime crisis and Wesley wants to take some time off to run for the Senate,” she said.

Dueker then pointed to Bell’s failed attempt last month to take over the operations of former St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

“Apparently, the only job (Bell) doesn’t want is the one he already has,” Dueker said.

Richard Callow, who has worked with and for numerous St. Louis Democrats in past elections, saw Bell’s candidacy in a far more positive light — even mentioning the fact that the Missouri AFL-CIO endorsed Kunce on Wednesday.

“Announcing a major labor endorsement is usually a good reason for cupcakes in the office,” Callow said. “Instead, Lucas Kunce will be answering questions about the Democratic primary all day.”

Callow also opined that while Bell is relatively unknown outside the St. Louis area, there are some factors that could tilt to Bell’s favor.

“Lucas has never won an election; Wesley had never lost one,” Callow said. “Lucas has a strong message; Wesley has a strong record.”

Ed Rhode, former top aide to Mayor Francis G. Slay and political operative for numerous past candidates and causes, sees Bell’s race as being somewhat uphill.

“Mr. Bell has a long road ahead of him. Lucas Kunce ran statewide two years ago, has high name I.D. among Democrats and essentially has organized labor locked down on this race,” Rhode said.

Rhode also said out loud the part that other politicos had been hinting at for months — especially after Bell’s bungled bid to take over Gardner’s office — that Bell wants to expand his recognition outside of the St. Louis area.

Said Rhode, “My bet is that Mr. Bell is looking to raise his profile for a run against Congresswoman Cori Bush next year.

