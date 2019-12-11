Subscribe for 99¢
Sandra Harris

Sandra Harris, who in January will become the executive director of the Holocaust Museum & Learning Center (Photo by HMLC.org)

Longtime museum maven Sandra Harris has been named as the new executive director of the Holocaust Museum & Learning Center.

Harris will start her new gig on Jan. 13 and will lead a staff of four and about 150 volunteers at the museum, which draws around 30,000 visitors a year.

A native STLer, Harris worked for 30 years at several museums, including ones at Duke University and the University of California, Berkeley.

She returned home in 2017 to become the library director at Maryville University.

The Holocaust museum opened in 1995 and is one of only 22 Holocaust museums in the U.S. It is a department of the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, located at the Jewish Community Center at 12 Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur.

