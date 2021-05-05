 Skip to main content
Home brewers' bash back on at Daniel Boone home
Home brewers' bash back on at Daniel Boone home

Historic Daniel Boone Home & Heritage Center

The rear of the Daniel Boone Home, in December 1999 in Defiance. The home was designed by Boone to resemble his birthplace in Pennsylvania and his ancestral residences in Devon, England. Construction began in 1803 and was completed in 1810. Post-Dispatch file photo

 SCOTT LAWRENCE

After a year sans suds, the fourth annual Daniel Boone Home Brew Fest will be held again next week.

The kegging kicks off at noon May 15 at the historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance. Last call is at 5 p.m.

About 30 different Missouri beers will be offered, along with live music and a food truck.

Sponsored by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department, the event will be limited to 500 guests.

Organizers said brewers will be spread throughout the venue and will serve beer from pitchers into disposable cups.

Tickets ($30-$35) can be purchased online at the St. Charles parks department website, or by calling 636-798-2005. Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass and a tour of the Boone home.

The historic residence in Defiance was home to Boone, renowned nationally for exploring and settling lands west of the Appalachians, from 1799 until his death in 1820 at age 85.

