Hot shots: Book looks at history, homes of St. Louis Fire Department

The notion that there is at least one book about any subject under the sun is given credence by a new release from STL's Reedy Press:

Released on Oct. 1 and anchored by some never-before-seen photos, the book details the stations of the city fire department from the early 1800s to some still in operation today.

Historical note: The St. Louis department is the second-oldest professional fire department in the U.S. It was formed out of volunteer units in 1857, four years after Cincinnati.

Along with the photos, there are histories of the stations and information about the personnel who worked there and the types of equipment used.

The photos in the book also show some of the department's more unique facilities, such as the Horse Hospital and the 1904 World's Fair Fire Station.

The book was written by Robert Pauly, the department's historian and curator of the St. Louis Fire Department Museum. Many newer photos come from Capt. Dennis J. Maag of the Mehlville Fire Protection District in St. Louis County.

