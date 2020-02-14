You are the owner of this article.
Housing prices in St. Louis lower than most large US cities
Housing prices in St. Louis lower than most large US cities

Realtor Rob Soete (left), of St. Louis, talks to his clients, Anthony Harper and Rose Moller-Jacobs, of St. Louis, after showing them a multi-family home for sale in Holly Hills on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

If your American Dream includes owning a home, then STL is a good place to dream.

St. Louis came in at No. 10, out of the largest 100 U.S. cities, in a list from RealtyHop that compares average home prices.

The cost in our fair burg averages out to $165,000.

Comparing it to our major-city neighbors, we are not as affordable as Memphis ($155,000) or Cincinnati ($161,000).

We are, however, slightly cheaper than Indianapolis ($165,700), Kansas City ($175,000) and Louisville ($189,000). Both Chicago and Nashville are far pricier, with homes averaging $310,000.

The most expensive houses are in San Francisco ($1.45 million) and the cheapest are in Detroit ($50,000).

