 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How much holiday spending should a St. Louisan do? About $550
0 comments

How much holiday spending should a St. Louisan do? About $550

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas shopping

Julie Kuehner shopped for ornaments for her grandchildren at Macy's in the St. Louis Galleria on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. Kuehner, of St. Genevieve, gives an ornament to each grandchild every Christmas. "It's a tradition," she said. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

With many holiday shoppers sitting at home and waiting out the coronavirus pandemic, the urge is real to go online and click-click through some Christmas cash.

So, can you say "credit-card debt?"

To help folks toe the line on spending this year, personal-finance website WalletHub has set holiday-spending budgets for people in the 570 largest U.S. cities.

And the amount each St. Louisan should dole out this year — $549.

The budgets were derived by mixing several factors for people in each city: income, age, debt-to-income ratio, ratio of monthly income to monthly expenses, and savings compared to monthly expenses.

Looking at the larger U.S. cities, which generally had lower budgets than smaller suburb-type cities, St. Louisans need to be thriftier than most of our major neighbors.

The best-off city near us is Chicago, with a budget of $1,021.

Others that finished with bigger budgets are Nashville, Tennessee ($770); Kansas City ($659); Louisville ($656); and Indianapolis ($607).

But our fair burg does have a bigger budget than two neighbors, Cincinnati ($509) and Memphis ($480).

In the STL metropolitan area, the largest amount was allocated to O'Fallon, Missouri, where the study recommended a budget of $1,957.

The best place to be living in the U.S. for holiday spending is near Stanford University. Palo Alto, California, had the highest budget: $3,056.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports