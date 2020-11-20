How much holiday spending should a St. Louisan do? About $550

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With many holiday shoppers sitting at home and waiting out the coronavirus pandemic, the urge is real to go online and click-click through some Christmas cash.

So, can you say "credit-card debt?"

To help folks toe the line on spending this year, personal-finance website WalletHub has set holiday-spending budgets for people in the 570 largest U.S. cities.

And the amount each St. Louisan should dole out this year — $549.

The budgets were derived by mixing several factors for people in each city: income, age, debt-to-income ratio, ratio of monthly income to monthly expenses, and savings compared to monthly expenses.

Looking at the larger U.S. cities, which generally had lower budgets than smaller suburb-type cities, St. Louisans need to be thriftier than most of our major neighbors.

The best-off city near us is Chicago, with a budget of $1,021.

Others that finished with bigger budgets are Nashville, Tennessee ($770); Kansas City ($659); Louisville ($656); and Indianapolis ($607).