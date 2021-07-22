 Skip to main content
Hubbard keeps strong grip on STL radio ratings
Hubbard keeps strong grip on STL radio ratings

Radio

 123rf.com

The radio ratings for June in the STL market look ... drum roll, please ... a lot like the ratings from May.

According to the latest Nielsen numbers, two Hubbard St. Louis stations — classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) and alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) — held on to the top two spots.

Again, they were followed by classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) in third place; Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) in fourth; and adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM) at No. 5.

Finishing at No. 6 was Christian KLJY (99.1 FM), a jump of two places over its May ranking.

Coming in at Nos. 7 and 8 were adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

Filling out the top 10 were country music KSD (93.7 FM) and adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM).

As for talk radio, conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM) came in at No. 12; public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) finished at No. 13; and sports-talk WXOS (101.1 FM) ended up at No. 14.

The ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

