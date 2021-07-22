Hubbard keeps strong grip on STL radio ratings

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The radio ratings for June in the STL market look ... drum roll, please ... a lot like the ratings from May.

According to the latest Nielsen numbers, two Hubbard St. Louis stations — classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) and alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM) — held on to the top two spots.

Again, they were followed by classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM) in third place; Hubbard's adult hits WARH (106.5 FM) in fourth; and adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM) at No. 5.

Finishing at No. 6 was Christian KLJY (99.1 FM), a jump of two places over its May ranking.

Coming in at Nos. 7 and 8 were adult contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); and news/talk KMOX (1120 AM).

Filling out the top 10 were country music KSD (93.7 FM) and adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM).

As for talk radio, conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM) came in at No. 12; public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) finished at No. 13; and sports-talk WXOS (101.1 FM) ended up at No. 14.

The ratings are based on the percentage of a market’s total radio listeners (12 and older) between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. STL is the 24th largest market in the U.S.

